Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Ergodic CMI-Oscillator (based on Candlestick Momentum Index) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis". WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_CMI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Ergodic CMI-Oscillator by William Blau Calculation:

The Ergodic CMI-Oscillator is defined as follows: Ergodic_CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)



SignalLine(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_CMI(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u) ,ul)

where: Ergodic_CMI() - Ergodic - Candlestick Momentum Index CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u);

SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average EMA(ul), applied to Ergodic;

ul - period of a signal line. Input parameters: graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (Candlestick Momentum Index):

q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum (by default q=1);



r - period of the 1st EMA(r), applied to Candlestick Momentum (by default r=20);



s - period of the 2nd EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);



u - period of the 3rd EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:

ul - period of the Signal Line - EMA(ul), applied to Ergodic (by default ul=3);

AppliedPrice1 - price type (by default AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);

AppliedPrice2 - price type (by default AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN). Notes: q>0;

r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u are equal to 1, smoothing is not used;

ul>0. If ul=1, the signal and main lines are the same;

Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/380