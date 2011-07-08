Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



Ergodic MACD Oscillator by William Blau is described in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_Ergodic_MACD.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\





Erogdic MACD Oscillator by William Blau

Calculation:

Ergodic MACD Oscillator is defined as follows:

Ergodic_MACD(price,r,s,u) = MACD(price,r,s,u)

SignalLine(price,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_MACD(price,r,s,u) ,ul)

where:

Ergodic_MACD() - Ergodic - MACD(price,r,s,u);

SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average EMA(ul), applied to MACD;

In contrast with the standard MACD indicator (it uses the simple moving average), the exponentially smoothed moving average is used in the approach, proposed by William Blau.



graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (moving average convergence/divergence):

r - period of the 1st EMA (slow), applied to price (by default r=20);



s - period of the 2nd EMA (fast), applied to price (by default s=5)



u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to MACD (by default u=3);

graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:

ul - smoothing period (signal line), applied to Ergodic (by default ul=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).