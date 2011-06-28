CodeBaseSections
Ergodic Mean Deviation Index Oscillator Ergodic_MDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey F. Zelinsky | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
blau_ergodic_mdi.mq5 (7.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB) view
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Ergodic MDI-Oscillator by William  Blau is based on Mean Deviation Index (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

Usage:
  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_Ergodic_MDI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Ergodic MDI-Indicator by William Blau

Ergodic MDI-Indicator by William Blau

Calculation:

Ergodic Mean Deviation Oscillator is calculated as follows:

Ergodic_MDI(price,r,s,u) = MDI(price,r,s,u)
SignalLine(price,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_MDI(price,r,s,u) ,ul)

where:

  • Ergodic_MDI() - Ergodic (mean deviation indicator MDI(price,r,s,u));
  • SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average of a period ul, applied to ergodic;
  • ul - period of EMA of a Signal Line.
Input paramters:
  • graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (Mean Deviation Indicator):
    • r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to price (by default r=20);
    • s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to mean deviation (by default s=5);
    • u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:
    • ul - EMA period of a Signal Line, applied to ergodic (by default ul=3);
  • AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
Note:
  • r>1;
  • s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
  • ul>0. If ul=1, the Signal Line and Mean Deviation Index are the same;
  • Min. rates=(r+s+u+ul-4+1).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/374

