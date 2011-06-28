Watch how to download trading robots for free
Ergodic Mean Deviation Index Oscillator Ergodic_MDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Ergodic MDI-Oscillator by William Blau is based on Mean Deviation Index (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).Usage:
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_Ergodic_MDI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Ergodic MDI-Indicator by William Blau
Calculation:
Ergodic Mean Deviation Oscillator is calculated as follows:
Ergodic_MDI(price,r,s,u) = MDI(price,r,s,u)
SignalLine(price,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_MDI(price,r,s,u) ,ul)
where:
- Ergodic_MDI() - Ergodic (mean deviation indicator MDI(price,r,s,u));
- SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average of a period ul, applied to ergodic;
- ul - period of EMA of a Signal Line.
- graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (Mean Deviation Indicator):
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to price (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to mean deviation (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
- graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:
- ul - EMA period of a Signal Line, applied to ergodic (by default ul=3);
- AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
- r>1;
- s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
- ul>0. If ul=1, the Signal Line and Mean Deviation Index are the same;
- Min. rates=(r+s+u+ul-4+1).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/374
Mean Deviation Index Blau_MDI
Mean Deviation Index (MDI) by William Blau.Stochastic Momentum Oscillator Blau_SM_Stochastic
Stochastic Momentum Oscillator by William Blau.
Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence Indicator Blau_MACD
Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence Indicator by William Blau.Ergodic MACD Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_MACD
Ergodic MACD Oscillator by William Blau.