Ergodic Mean Deviation Index Oscillator Ergodic_MDI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Ergodic MDI-Oscillator by William Blau is based on Mean Deviation Index (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis). Usage: WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_Ergodic_MDI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Ergodic MDI-Indicator by William Blau

Calculation: Ergodic Mean Deviation Oscillator is calculated as follows: Ergodic_MDI(price,r,s,u) = MDI(price,r,s,u)

SignalLine(price,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_MDI(price,r,s,u) ,ul)

where: Ergodic_MDI() - Ergodic (mean deviation indicator MDI(price,r,s,u));

SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average of a period ul, applied to ergodic;

ul - period of EMA of a Signal Line. Input paramters: graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (Mean Deviation Indicator):

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to price (by default r=20);



s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to mean deviation (by default s=5);



u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:

ul - EMA period of a Signal Line, applied to ergodic (by default ul=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE). Note: r>1;

s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;

ul>0. If ul=1, the Signal Line and Mean Deviation Index are the same;

Min. rates=(r+s+u+ul-4+1).