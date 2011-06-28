CodeBaseSections
Stochastic Momentum Oscillator Blau_SM_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

blau_sm_stochastic.mq5 (12.33 KB)
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB)
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau is based on Stochastic Momentum Index Indicator (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_SM_Stochastic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Stochastic Momentum Oscillator

Calculation:

Stochastic Momentum Oscillator is calculated as follows:

SM_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) = SMI(price,q,r,s,u)
SignalLine(price,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( SM_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) ,ul)

where:

  • SM_Stochastic() - Stochastic Momentum Index SMI(price,q,r,s,u);
  • SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average with period ul, applied to Stochastic Momentum Index;
  • ul - period of EMA smoothing of a Signal Line.

Input parameters:

  • graphic plot #0 - Stochastic Momentum Index:
    • q - period of Stochastic Momentum (by default q=5);
    • r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic Momentum (by default r=20);
    • s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
    • u ;- period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:
    • ul - period of EMA smoothing of a Signal Line, applied to Stochastic Momentum Index (by default ul=3);
  • AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
Note:
  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
  • ul>0. if ul=1, the Signal Line and Stochastic Momentum Index are the same;
  • Min. rates=(q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/372

