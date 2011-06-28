Watch how to download trading robots for free
Stochastic Momentum Oscillator Blau_SM_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau is based on Stochastic Momentum Index Indicator (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_SM_Stochastic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Stochastic Momentum Oscillator
Calculation:
Stochastic Momentum Oscillator is calculated as follows:
SM_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) = SMI(price,q,r,s,u)
SignalLine(price,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( SM_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) ,ul)
where:
- SM_Stochastic() - Stochastic Momentum Index SMI(price,q,r,s,u);
- SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average with period ul, applied to Stochastic Momentum Index;
- ul - period of EMA smoothing of a Signal Line.
Input parameters:
- graphic plot #0 - Stochastic Momentum Index:
- q - period of Stochastic Momentum (by default q=5);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic Momentum (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u ;- period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
- graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:
- ul - period of EMA smoothing of a Signal Line, applied to Stochastic Momentum Index (by default ul=3);
- AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
- ul>0. if ul=1, the Signal Line and Stochastic Momentum Index are the same;
- Min. rates=(q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/372
Stochastic Momentum Index Blau_SMI
Stochastic Momentum Index by William Blau.Stochastic Momentum Blau_SM
Stochastic Momentum by William Blau.
Mean Deviation Index Blau_MDI
Mean Deviation Index (MDI) by William Blau.Ergodic Mean Deviation Index Oscillator Ergodic_MDI
Ergodic Mean Deviation Index (MDI) Oscillator by William Blau.