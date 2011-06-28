Stochastic Momentum Oscillator Blau_SM_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau is based on Stochastic Momentum Index Indicator (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis). WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_SM_Stochastic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Stochastic Momentum Oscillator

Calculation: Stochastic Momentum Oscillator is calculated as follows: SM_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) = SMI(price,q,r,s,u)

SignalLine(price,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( SM_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) ,ul)

where: SM_Stochastic() - Stochastic Momentum Index SMI(price,q,r,s,u);

SignalLine() - Signal Line - exponentially smoothed moving average with period ul, applied to Stochastic Momentum Index;

ul - period of EMA smoothing of a Signal Line. Input parameters:

graphic plot #0 - Stochastic Momentum Index:

q - period of Stochastic Momentum (by default q=5);



r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic Momentum (by default r=20);



s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);



u ;- period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:

ul - period of EMA smoothing of a Signal Line, applied to Stochastic Momentum Index (by default ul=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE). Note: q>0;

r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;

ul>0. if ul=1, the Signal Line and Stochastic Momentum Index are the same;

Min. rates=(q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).

