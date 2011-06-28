Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

The Ergodic MDI (Mean Deviation Index, MDI) is the double-smoothed Mean Deviation Index (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

The mean deviation is defined as a distance between close price and exponentially smoothed moving average, applied to close price.



The smoothing leads to a lag, it can be seen at price reversal points. The value of mean deviation shows the distance between price and r-period moving average, applied to price .



The sign of the mean deviation shows price position relative to r-period moving average, applied to price: it positive if price below the moving average and negative if price is lower than moving average.

WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_MDI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Mean Deviation Index by William Blau



Calculation:

The mean deviation is calculated by formula:



md(price,r) = price - EMA(price,r)

where:

price - close price;

EMA(price,r) - market trend, determined by exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to price.



Mean Deviation Index is calculated by formula:



MDI(price,r,s,u) = EMA(EMA( md(price,r) ,s),u) = EMA(EMA( price-EMA(price,r) ,s),u)

where:

price - close price;

EMA(price,r) - market direction - 1st EMA smoothing of period r, applied to price;



md(price,r)=price-EMA(price,r) - mean deviation;

EMA(md(price,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - exponentially smoothed moving average of period s, applied to mean deviation;

EMA(EMA(md(price,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - exponentially smoothed moving average of period u, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to price (by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to mean deviation (by default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the smoothing (by default u=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).