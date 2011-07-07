Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



The Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence Indicator by William Blau is described in the book Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) technical Indicator is the difference between two exponentially smoothed moving averages (EMA) (fast EMA has period s and slow EMA has period r).

The sign of MACD indicates the relative position of fast s-period EMA and slow r-period EMA. It's positive when EMA(s)>EMA(r) and negative if EMA(s)<EMA(r). The increase of the |MACD| (absolute value) indicates the divergence of moving averages, the decrease of of the |MACD| indicated the convergence of EMAs.



WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_SM_Stochastic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\





Calculation:

Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence is calculated by formula:

macd(price,r,s) = EMA(price,s) - EMA(price,r)

s < r

where:

price - close price of the current period;

EMA(price,r) - slow EMA with period r, applied to price;

EMA(price,s) - fast EMA with period s, applied to price.

The formula of MACD by William Blau looks as follows:

MACD(price,r,s,u) = EMA( macd(price,r,s) ,u) = EMA( EMA(price,s)-EMA(price,r) ,u)

s < r



where:

price - close price;

EMA(price,r) - 1st smoothing - slow EMA, applied to price;

EMA(price,s) - 2nd smoothingе - fast EMA, appled to price;

macd(r,s)=EMA(price,s)-EMA(price,r) - moving averages convergence/divergence;

EMA(macd(r,s),u) - 3rd smoothing (with period u), applied to MACD.

r - period of the 1st EMA (slow), applied to price (by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA (fast), applied to price (by default s=5)

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to MACD (by default u=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ).