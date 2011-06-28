Stochastic Momentum Index Blau_SMI

Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) by William Blau is based on Stochastic Momentum Indicator (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

Stochatic Momentum Index is normalized (to half of q-period price range) and mapped into the [–100,+100] interval. The values of SMI is interpreted as overbought (positive) and oversold (negative) states of the market.



WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_SMI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Calculation:

Stochastic Momentum Index is calculated by formula:



100*EMA(EMA(EMA( price-1/2*[LL(q)+HH(q)] ,r),s),u) 100 * SM(price,q,r,s,u)

SMI(price,q,r,s,u) = --------------------------------------------------------------- = -------------------------------------------------

EMA(EMA(EMA( 1/2*[HH(q)-LL(q)] ,r),s),u) EMA(EMA(EMA( 1/2*[HH(q)-LL(q)] ,r),s),u)



where:

price - close price;

LL(q) - minimal price (q bars);

HH(q) - maximal price (q bars);

sm(price,q)=price-1/2*[LL(q)+HH(q)] - q-period Stochastic Momentum;

SM(price,q,r,s,u) - triple smoothed q-period Stochastic Momentum;

HH(q)-LL(q) - q-period price range;

1/2*[LL(q)+HH(q)] - midpoint of q-period price range;

1/2*[HH(q)-LL(q)] - half of q-period price range;

EMA(...,r) - 1st smoothing- exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to: to the Stochastic Momentum; to the half of q-period price range;

EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA of period s, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;

EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA of period u, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.

Input parameters:

q - period, used for the calculation of Stochastic Momentum (by default q=5);

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to stochastic (by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).

Note: