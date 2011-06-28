CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Stochastic Momentum Blau_SM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey F. Zelinsky | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
blau_sm.mq5 (7.4 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Stochastic Momenum (Stochastic Momentum, SM) by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

The q-period Stochastic Momentum is defined as a distance of the current close from the midpoint of q bars.

  • The value of Stochastic Momentum indicates the distance between the midpoint of q-period price range.
  • The sign of Stochastic Momentum indicates the price position relative to the midpoint of price range: the positive values if the price is higher than midpoint, the negative if the price is lower than midpoint of price range.

Definition of Stochastic Momentum by William Blau

  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_SM.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Stochastic Momentum by William Blau

Calculation:

The formula for calculation of q-period Stochastic Momentum is following:

sm(price,q) = price - 1/2 * [LL(q) + HH(q)]

where:

  • price - close price;
  • q - number of bars, used in calculation of Stochastic Momentum;
  • LL(q) - minimal price (q bars);
  • HH(q) - maximal price (q bars);
  • 1/2*[LL(q)+HH(q)] - midpoint of the q-period price range.

The smoothed q-period Stochastic Momentum is calculated by formula:

SM(price,q,r,s,u) = EMA(EMA(EMA(sm(price,q),r),s),u)

where:

  • price - close price;
  • q - number of bars, used in calculation of Stochastic Momentum;
  • sm(price,q)=price-1/2*[LL(q)+HH(q)] - q-period Stochastic Momentum;
  • EMA(sm(price,q),r) - 1st smoothing- exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to q-period Stochastic Momentum;
  • EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA of period s, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;
  • EMA(EMA(EMA(sm(q),r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA of period u, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.
Input parameters:
  • q - period of Stochastic Momentum (by default q=5);
  • r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic Momentum (by default r=20);
  • s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
  • u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
Note:
  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
  • Min. rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/370

