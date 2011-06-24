Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



Stochastic Oscillator is based on Stochastic Index by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_TS_Stochastic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\





Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau



Calculation:

Stochastic Oscillator is defined as follows:

TS_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) = TStochI(price,q,r,s,u)



Signal line is calculated using the smoothing:

SignalLine(price,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA(TS_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) ,ul)



TS_Stochastic() - Fast Stochastic, %k - Stochastic Index TStochI(price,q,r,s,u);

SignalLine() - Slow Stochastic (Signal Line), %d exponentially smoothed moving average with period ul, applied to Fast Stochastic (%k);

ul - EMA smoothing period of a Signal Line.

where:

Input parameters:



graphic plot #0 - Fast Stochastic (Stochastic Index), %k:

q - period of Stochastic (by default q=5); r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic (by default r=20); s - period of the 2nd EMA smoothing, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5); u - period of the 3rd EMA smoothing, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

graphic plot #1 - Slow Stochastic (Signal Line), %d:

ul - period of EMA smoothing (signal line), applied to Fast Stochastic (by default ul=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).

Note: