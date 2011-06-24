CodeBaseSections
Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Stochastic Oscillator is based on Stochastic Index by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_TS_Stochastic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau

Calculation:

Stochastic Oscillator is defined as follows:

TS_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) = TStochI(price,q,r,s,u)

Signal line is calculated using the smoothing:

SignalLine(price,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA(TS_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) ,ul)

where:
  • TS_Stochastic() - Fast Stochastic, %k - Stochastic Index TStochI(price,q,r,s,u);
  • SignalLine() - Slow Stochastic (Signal Line), %d exponentially smoothed moving average with period ul, applied to Fast Stochastic (%k);
  • ul - EMA smoothing period of a Signal Line.

Input parameters:

  • graphic plot #0 - Fast Stochastic (Stochastic Index), %k:
    • q - period of Stochastic (by default q=5);
    • r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic (by default r=20);
    • s - period of the 2nd EMA smoothing, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
    • u - period of the 3rd EMA smoothing, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • graphic plot #1 - Slow Stochastic (Signal Line), %d:
    • ul - period of EMA smoothing (signal line), applied to Fast Stochastic (by default ul=3);
  • AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).

Note:

  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0.If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
  • ul>0. If ul=1, the oscillator and signal lines are the same;
  • Min. rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/365

