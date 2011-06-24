Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10017
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Stochastic Oscillator is based on Stochastic Index by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_TS_Stochastic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau
Calculation:
Stochastic Oscillator is defined as follows:
TS_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) = TStochI(price,q,r,s,u)
Signal line is calculated using the smoothing:
SignalLine(price,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA(TS_Stochastic(price,q,r,s,u) ,ul)
- TS_Stochastic() - Fast Stochastic, %k - Stochastic Index TStochI(price,q,r,s,u);
- SignalLine() - Slow Stochastic (Signal Line), %d exponentially smoothed moving average with period ul, applied to Fast Stochastic (%k);
- ul - EMA smoothing period of a Signal Line.
Input parameters:
- graphic plot #0 - Fast Stochastic (Stochastic Index), %k:
- q - period of Stochastic (by default q=5);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Stochastic (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA smoothing, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA smoothing, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
- graphic plot #1 - Slow Stochastic (Signal Line), %d:
- ul - period of EMA smoothing (signal line), applied to Fast Stochastic (by default ul=3);
- AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
Note:
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0.If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
- ul>0. If ul=1, the oscillator and signal lines are the same;
- Min. rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/365
Stochastic Index Indicator (normalized smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau.Stochastic Indicator Blau_TStoch
Stochastic Indicator (smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau.
Stochastic Momentum by William Blau.Stochastic Momentum Index Blau_SMI
Stochastic Momentum Index by William Blau.