Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Stochastic Indicator Blau_TStoch - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8252
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Stochastic Indicator (smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau is based on Stochastic Indicator (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).
It shows the distance between the close price and lowest price of the q bars. The numerical value of Stochastic shows the price position relative to the lowest price of the period (q bars), the values are >=0.
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_TStoch.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Stochastic Indicator Blau_TStoch
Calculation:
The following formula is used for the calculation of q-period Stochastic:
stoch(price,q) = price - LL(q)
- price - close price of the current timeframe;
- q - number of bars, used in calcualtion of Stochastic;
- LL(q) - lowest price of the q bars.
The smoothed q-period stochastic is calculated as follows:
TStoch(price,q,r,s,u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( stoch(price,q) ,r),s),u)
where:
- price - close price;
- q - number of bars, used in calcualtion of Stochastic;
- stoch(price,q)=price-LL(q)- q-period Stochastic;
- EMA(stoch(price,q),r) - 1st smoothing- exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to Stochastic;
- EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA of period s, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;
- EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA of period u, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.
Input parameters:
- q - period, used for the calculation of Stochastic (by default q=5);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to stochastic (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
- AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
Note:
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
- Min. rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/363
Ergodic Oscillator by William Blau.Blau_TSI
True Strength Index (TSI) indicator by William Blau.
Stochastic Index Indicator (normalized smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau.Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic
Stochastic Oscillator by William Blau.