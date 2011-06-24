Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



Stochastic Indicator (smoothed q-period Stochastic) by William Blau is based on Stochastic Indicator (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

It shows the distance between the close price and lowest price of the q bars. The numerical value of Stochastic shows the price position relative to the lowest price of the period (q bars), the values are >=0.







WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_TStoch.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\





Stochastic Indicator Blau_TStoch

Calculation:

The following formula is used for the calculation of q-period Stochastic:

stoch(price,q) = price - LL(q)

price - close price of the current timeframe;

q - number of bars, used in calcualtion of Stochastic;

LL(q) - lowest price of the q bars.

where:

The smoothed q-period stochastic is calculated as follows:



TStoch(price,q,r,s,u) = EMA(EMA(EMA( stoch(price,q) ,r),s),u)

where:

price - close price;

q - number of bars, used in calcualtion of Stochastic;

stoch(price,q)=price-LL(q)- q-period Stochastic;

EMA(stoch(price,q),r) - 1st smoothing- exponentially smoothed moving average with period r, applied to Stochastic;

EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA of period s, applied to result of the 1st smoothing;

EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA of period u, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.

Input parameters:



q - period, used for the calculation of Stochastic (by default q=5);

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to stochastic (by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).

Note:

