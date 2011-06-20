Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



Ergodic Oscillator by William Blau is based on True Strength Index indicator (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

To indicate the trend reversal, the signal line is used.

Buy signal: upward crossover of the signal line.

Sell signal: downward crossover of the signal line.

The signal line is calculated using the smoothing of a base line (Ergodic, True Strength Index), the averaging period is equal to the last averaging period of a base line.

The trend is upward when base line above the signal line, the trend is downward when base line below the signal line.



WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_Ergodic.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Calculation:



Ergodic oscillator is calculated by formula:

Ergodic(price,q,r,s,u) = TSI(price,q,r,s,u) SignalLine(price,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic(price,q,r,s,u) ,ul)



where:



Ergodic() - base line - True Strength Index TSI(price,q,r,s,u);

SignalLine() - signal line - exponentially smoothed moving average with period ul, applied to Ergodic;

ul - averaging period of a signal line (according to Willam Blau, it must be equal to last averaging period (>1) of the Ergodic line. For example Ergodic(price,q,r,s,u)=Ergodic(price,2,20,5,1), in this case ul=s=5.

Input parameters:

graphic plot #0 - Ergodic (True Strength Index):

q - Momentum averaging period (by default q=2);



r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Momentum (by default r=20);



s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the first smoothing (by default s=5);



u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the second smoothing (by default u=3);

graphic plot #1 - Signal line:

ul - Smoothing period of the signal line, applied to base line (by default ul=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).

Note: