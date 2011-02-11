CodeBaseSections
Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL_EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The graphic object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL allows to create the different buttons. To enable the change of its state, it's necessary to enable the "Disable selection" property.

By default, the "Disable selection" property is enabled for all graphic objects, created in MQL5.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/289

cIntBMP - a library for creation of BMP images cIntBMP - a library for creation of BMP images

A class for creation and output of BMP images.

TrendMagic TrendMagic

The Trend Magic indicator.

Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_Script Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_Script

The example of chart background image, created using the object of OBJ_BITMAP type.

Demo_resource_EA Demo_resource_EA

The example of use of the resources. It creates a button, using the object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type.