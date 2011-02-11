Watch how to download trading robots for free
Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL_EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The graphic object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL allows to create the different buttons. To enable the change of its state, it's necessary to enable the "Disable selection" property.
By default, the "Disable selection" property is enabled for all graphic objects, created in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/289
