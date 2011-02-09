Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrendMagic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Trend Magic indicator. It uses the Commodity Channel Index (period=50) and Average True Range (period=5) indicators for the calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/284
