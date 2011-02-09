CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendMagic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Gritsay | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
32435
Rating:
(54)
Published:
Updated:
trendmagic.mq5 (3.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Trend Magic indicator. It uses the Commodity Channel Index (period=50) and Average True Range (period=5) indicators for the calculations.

TrendMagic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/284

eKeyboardTrader eKeyboardTrader

The Expert Advisor allows to trade using the keyboard.

Multicurrency OnTick (string symbol) event handler Multicurrency OnTick (string symbol) event handler

This is the simplified implementation of multicurrency mode in MetaTrader 5. It isn't necessary to consider the details how does it work. It has minimum settings and simple structure. It can be used in Strategy Tester.

cIntBMP - a library for creation of BMP images cIntBMP - a library for creation of BMP images

A class for creation and output of BMP images.

Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL_EA Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL_EA

The example of button, created using the object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type.