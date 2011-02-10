Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
cIntBMP - a library for creation of BMP images - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7329
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This class is designed for creation of bmp images.
Examples:
An example of DrawTriangle() method
An example of DrawRectangle() method
An example of DrawCircle() method
An example of Fill() method
Usage:
The cIntBMP.mqh file should be located in MQL5/Include folder. The demo of cIntBMP class usage is located in the eBMP.mq5 file. Copy this file to the MQL5/Experts folder, open it in MetaEditor, compile and attach to the chart.
Using cIntBMP class:
1. Include file with class:
#include <cIntBMP.mqh>
2. Delcare the cIntBMP class variable, for example "bmp":
cIntBMP bmp;
3. Set image size and background color (using Create(...) method, see below).
4. Draw on the image.
5. Save (using the Save(...) method).
6. Show (using the Show(...) method);
When finished:
1. Delete graphic object (using the Hide(...) method).
2. Delete the file (using the Delete(...) method).
Class Methods:
- Create(int aSizeX, int aSizeY, int aBGColor) - Sets image size and background color.
aSizeX - width (in pixels);
aSizeY - height (in pixels);
aBGColor - background color;
- SetDrawWidth(int aWidth) - Sets pen width.
aWidth - pen width.
- DrawDot(int aX, int aY, int aColor) - Draws a dot.
aX - X coordinate;
aY - Y cooordinate;
aColor - color;
- DrawLine(int aX1,int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aColor) - Draws a line.
aX1, aY1 - starting coordinates;
aX2, aY2 - ending coordinates;
aColor - color;
- DrawRectangle(int aX1, int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aColor, bool aSolid=false) - Draws a rectangle.
aX1, aY1 - coordinates of the upper left corner;
aX2, aY2 - coordinates of the lower right corner;
aColor - color;
aSolid - true - filled.
- DrawTriangle(int aX1, int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aX3, int aY3, int aColor, bool aSolid=false) - Draws a triangle.
aX1, aY1, aX2, aY2, aX3, aY3 - edge coordinates;
aColor - color;
aSolid - true - filled.
- DrawCircle(int aX, int aY, int aRadius1, int aRadius2, int aColor, double aRatio=1.0, double aAngleFrom=0.0, double aAngleTo, bool aSolid=false) - Draws a circle.
aX - X coordinate;
aY - Y coordinate;
aRadius1 - radius of the 1st circle;
aRadius2 - radius of the 2nd circle;
aColor - color;
aRatio - ratio (ratio=1, circle, overwise ellipse).
aAngleFrom - starting angle;
aAngleTo - ending angle. if aAngleFrom=aAngleTo, it will draw a circle;
aSolid - true - filled circle/ellipse.
- Fill(int aX, int aY, int aColor) - Fills the area.
aX, aY - coordinates of the fill area;
aColor - fill color.
- TypeText(int aX, int aY, int aColor) - Prints text on the image.
aX, aY - coordinates of the left upper corner of the text;
aColor - text color.
- Save(string aFileName, bool aToImages=true) - saves the created image to file.
aFileName - File name (it isn't necessary to specify the extension) ;
aToImages - file will be saved to the MQL5\Images\ folder, overwise it will be saved to the MQL5\Files\ folder.
- Show(int aX, int aY, string aBMPFileName, string aObjectName) - Shows the image on the chart.
aX, aY - coodinates;
aBMPFileName - file name of the image;
aObjectName - graphic object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type.
- Hide(string aObjectName) - Deletes graphic object with the specified name.
aObjectName - name of the object to delete.
- Delete(string aFileName, bool aFromImages=true) - Deletes a file.
aFileName - Name of the bmp file to delete (without path, it isn't necessary to specify the extension);
aFromImages - if true, the file will be deleted from MQL5\Images\ folder, overwise it will be deleted from MQL5\Files\ folder.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/251
The Trend Magic indicator.eKeyboardTrader
The Expert Advisor allows to trade using the keyboard.
The example of button, created using the object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type.Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_Script
The example of chart background image, created using the object of OBJ_BITMAP type.