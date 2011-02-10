This class is designed for creation of bmp images.

Usage:

The cIntBMP.mqh file should be located in MQL5/Include folder. The demo of cIntBMP class usage is located in the eBMP.mq5 file. Copy this file to the MQL5/Experts folder, open it in MetaEditor, compile and attach to the chart.



Using cIntBMP class:

1. Include file with class:

#include <cIntBMP.mqh>

2. Delcare the cIntBMP class variable, for example "bmp":

cIntBMP bmp;

3. Set image size and background color (using Create(...) method, see below).



4. Draw on the image.



5. Save (using the Save(...) method).



6. Show (using the Show(...) method);



When finished:



1. Delete graphic object (using the Hide(...) method).



2. Delete the file (using the Delete(...) method).

Class Methods:



Create(int aSizeX, int aSizeY, int aBGColor) - Sets image size and background color.

aSizeX - width (in pixels);

aSizeY - height (in pixels);

aBGColor - background color;

SetDrawWidth(int aWidth) - Sets pen width.

aWidth - pen width.

DrawDot(int aX, int aY, int aColor) - Draws a dot.

aX - X coordinate;

aY - Y cooordinate;

aColor - color;

DrawLine(int aX1,int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aColor) - Draws a line.

aX1, aY1 - starting coordinates;

aX2, aY2 - ending coordinates;

aColor - color;

DrawRectangle(int aX1, int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aColor, bool aSolid=false) - Draws a rectangle.

aX1, aY1 - coordinates of the upper left corner;

aX2, aY2 - coordinates of the lower right corner;

aColor - color;

aSolid - true - filled.

DrawTriangle(int aX1, int aY1, int aX2, int aY2, int aX3, int aY3, int aColor, bool aSolid=false) - Draws a triangle.

aX1, aY1, aX2, aY2, aX3, aY3 - edge coordinates;

aColor - color;

aSolid - true - filled.

DrawCircle(int aX, int aY, int aRadius1, int aRadius2, int aColor, double aRatio=1.0, double aAngleFrom=0.0, double aAngleTo, bool aSolid=false) - Draws a circle.

aX - X coordinate;

aY - Y coordinate;

aRadius1 - radius of the 1st circle;

aRadius2 - radius of the 2nd circle;

aColor - color;

aRatio - ratio (ratio=1, circle, overwise ellipse).

aAngleFrom - starting angle;

aAngleTo - ending angle. if aAngleFrom=aAngleTo, it will draw a circle;

aSolid - true - filled circle/ellipse.

Fill(int aX, int aY, int aColor) - Fills the area.

aX, aY - coordinates of the fill area;

aColor - fill color.

TypeText(int aX, int aY, int aColor) - Prints text on the image.

aX, aY - coordinates of the left upper corner of the text;

aColor - text color.

Save(string aFileName, bool aToImages=true) - saves the created image to file.

aFileName - File name (it isn't necessary to specify the extension) ;

aToImages - file will be saved to the MQL5\Images\ folder, overwise it will be saved to the MQL5\Files\ folder.

Show(int aX, int aY, string aBMPFileName, string aObjectName) - Shows the image on the chart.

aX, aY - coodinates;

aBMPFileName - file name of the image;

aObjectName - graphic object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type.

Hide(string aObjectName) - Deletes graphic object with the specified name.

aObjectName - name of the object to delete.