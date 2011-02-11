CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_Script - script for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
4574
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The graphic object of OBJ_BITMAP type allows to show the .BMP images on the chart.

  • Unzip the mql5_logo.bmp to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Images\ folder

It's possible to draw the image as background ("Draw image as background" object property).

By default, the "Disable selection" property is enabled for all graphic objects, created in MQL5.

Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_Script

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/290

Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL_EA Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL_EA

The example of button, created using the object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type.

cIntBMP - a library for creation of BMP images cIntBMP - a library for creation of BMP images

A class for creation and output of BMP images.

Demo_resource_EA Demo_resource_EA

The example of use of the resources. It creates a button, using the object of OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type.

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + Stochastic MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + Stochastic

Trade signals based on "3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Stochastic indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.