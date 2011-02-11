Watch how to download trading robots for free
Demo_Create_OBJ_BITMAP_Script - script for MetaTrader 5
The graphic object of OBJ_BITMAP type allows to show the .BMP images on the chart.
- Unzip the mql5_logo.bmp to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Images\ folder
It's possible to draw the image as background ("Draw image as background" object property).
By default, the "Disable selection" property is enabled for all graphic objects, created in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/290
