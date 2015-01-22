Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BlauHLM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4488
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. BlauHLM Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2421
The XPVT indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Williams_Accumulation_Distribution_HTF
The Williams_Accumulation_Distribution indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The BlauHLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.MA_2HTF
A colored cloud formed by two moving averages with different timeframes.