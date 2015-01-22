CodeBaseSections
BlauHLM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. BlauHLM Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2421

