CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Williams_Accumulation_Distribution_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4339
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Williams_Accumulation_Distribution indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Williams_Accumulation_Distribution.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. Williams_Accumulation_Distribution_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. Williams_Accumulation_Distribution_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2417

Williams_Accumulation_Distribution Williams_Accumulation_Distribution

Larry Williams' Accumulation/Distribution indicator is an accumulated sum of "accumulative" and "distributive" price movements.

i-AMMA_HTF i-AMMA_HTF

The i-AMMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XPVT_HTF XPVT_HTF

The XPVT indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BlauHLM BlauHLM

Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.