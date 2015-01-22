Watch how to download trading robots for free
MA_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
lukas1
A colored cloud formed by two moving averages with different timeframes.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on February 9, 2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2424
