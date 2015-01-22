CodeBaseSections
MA_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4188
(19)
ma_2htf.mq5 (10.36 KB) view
Real author:

lukas1

A colored cloud formed by two moving averages with different timeframes.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on February 9, 2007.

Fig.1. lukas1 Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2424

BlauHLM_HTF BlauHLM_HTF

The BlauHLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BlauHLM BlauHLM

Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

RSI_2HTF RSI_2HTF

A colored cloud formed by two RSI oscillators with different timeframes.

Simple Continuous ParabolicSAR Simple Continuous ParabolicSAR

Unlike ParabolicSAR this indicator is continuous and more precise. Indicator's calculation is also very easy.