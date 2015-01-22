CodeBaseSections
BlauHLM_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3824
(16)
blauhlm.mq5 (8.57 KB) view
blauhlm_htf.mq5 (12.31 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The BlauHLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Blauhlm.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. BlauHLM_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2422

