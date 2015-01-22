Join our fan page
XPVT_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XPVT indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XPVT.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. XPVT_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2418
The Williams_Accumulation_Distribution indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Williams_Accumulation_Distribution
Larry Williams' Accumulation/Distribution indicator is an accumulated sum of "accumulative" and "distributive" price movements.
Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.BlauHLM_HTF
The BlauHLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.