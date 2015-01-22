CodeBaseSections
XPVT_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
xpvt.mq5 (7.98 KB) view
xpvt_htf.mq5 (11.22 KB) view
The XPVT indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XPVT.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. XPVT_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2418

Williams_Accumulation_Distribution_HTF Williams_Accumulation_Distribution_HTF

The Williams_Accumulation_Distribution indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Williams_Accumulation_Distribution Williams_Accumulation_Distribution

Larry Williams' Accumulation/Distribution indicator is an accumulated sum of "accumulative" and "distributive" price movements.

BlauHLM BlauHLM

Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

BlauHLM_HTF BlauHLM_HTF

The BlauHLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.