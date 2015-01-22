Larry Williams' Accumulation/Distribution indicator is an accumulated sum of "accumulative" and "distributive" price movements.

The Williams_Accumulation_Distribution indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The BlauHLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.