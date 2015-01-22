CodeBaseSections
i-FractalsEx - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The indicator draws fractals with the bar number indication option available for determining a fractal in input parameters:

input uint Fr_Period=6;       // Number of candles

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on June 19, 2007.

Fig.1. i-FractalsEx Indicator

Fig.1. i-FractalsEx Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2385

