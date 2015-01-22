Join our fan page
i-FractalsEx - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws fractals with the bar number indication option available for determining a fractal in input parameters:
input uint Fr_Period=6; // Number of candles
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on June 19, 2007.
Fig.1. i-FractalsEx Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2385
