New_Fractals_Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Views:
- 5726
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
olyakish
The indicator displays "squatter" fractals with regard to volumes.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on July 13, 2007.
Fig.1. New_Fractals_Lines Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2381
