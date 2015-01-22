CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

New_Fractals_Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5726
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

olyakish

The indicator displays "squatter" fractals with regard to volumes.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on July 13, 2007.

Fig.1. New_Fractals_Lines Indicator

Fig.1. New_Fractals_Lines Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2381

BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the CronexRSI indicator.

BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the CronexMFI indicator.

i-FractalsEx i-FractalsEx

The indicator draws fractals with the bar number indication option available for determining a fractal in input parameters.

i-AMMA_HTF i-AMMA_HTF

The i-AMMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.