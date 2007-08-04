CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-FractalsEx - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
45175
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

extern int FrPeriod = 6; - 6 bars before and 6 bars after the current bar define the fractal

extern int MaxBars = 500; - maximum number of bars for caclucalion

FX5_NeelyElliotWave FX5_NeelyElliotWave

The indicator plots various levels of Neely Monowaves on the chart.

Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator

This is very simple, power and easy to use Indicator

e-TurboFx e-TurboFx

Do you see 3 bearish and consecutive lengthening bars? Bears - goodbye!

SVS_Trend SVS_Trend

PowerTrend corrected