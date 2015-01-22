CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4073
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
backgroundcandle_cronexrsi_htf.mq5 (19.03 KB) view
cronexrsi.mq5 (7.35 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexRSI indicator cloud.

Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in steel-green or dark-violet, the appropriate shadows are painted in light-lime or light-violet.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexRSI.mq5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2380

BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the CronexMFI indicator.

CronexDeMarker_HTF CronexDeMarker_HTF

The CronexDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

New_Fractals_Lines New_Fractals_Lines

The indicator displays "squatter" fractals with regard to volumes.

i-FractalsEx i-FractalsEx

The indicator draws fractals with the bar number indication option available for determining a fractal in input parameters.