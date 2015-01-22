Join our fan page
BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexRSI indicator cloud.
Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in steel-green or dark-violet, the appropriate shadows are painted in light-lime or light-violet.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexRSI.mq5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2380
