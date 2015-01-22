Real author:

MetaQuotes

Larry Williams' Accumulation/Distribution, or W_A/D, is an accumulated sum of "accumulative" and "distributive" price movements. The term accumulation is used for indication of a market controlled by buyers, and "distribution" means a market controlled by sellers.

Thus, if the current closing price is higher than the previous one, W_A/D increases by the difference of the current closing price and the true minimum. But if the current closing price is lower than the previous one, W_A/D decreases by the difference of the current closing price and the true minimum.

Williams recommends using following discrepancies as trading signals of this indicator:

Share is distributing if the price reaches new maximum, and Accumulation/Distribution Indicator cannot reach new maximum. This is a signal for selling;

Share is accumulating if the price reaches new minimum, and Accumulation/Distribution Indicator cannot reach new minimum. This is a signal for buying.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on February 12, 2007.

Fig.1. Williams_Accumulation_Distribution Indicator