Williams_Accumulation_Distribution - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Views:
- 5892
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
MetaQuotes
Larry Williams' Accumulation/Distribution, or W_A/D, is an accumulated sum of "accumulative" and "distributive" price movements. The term accumulation is used for indication of a market controlled by buyers, and "distribution" means a market controlled by sellers.
Thus, if the current closing price is higher than the previous one, W_A/D increases by the difference of the current closing price and the true minimum. But if the current closing price is lower than the previous one, W_A/D decreases by the difference of the current closing price and the true minimum.
Williams recommends using following discrepancies as trading signals of this indicator:
- Share is distributing if the price reaches new maximum, and Accumulation/Distribution Indicator cannot reach new maximum. This is a signal for selling;
- Share is accumulating if the price reaches new minimum, and Accumulation/Distribution Indicator cannot reach new minimum. This is a signal for buying.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on February 12, 2007.
Fig.1. Williams_Accumulation_Distribution Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2416
