Nikolay Kositsin
3787
(19)
The i-AMMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled i-AMMA.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. i-AMMA_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2413

