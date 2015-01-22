CodeBaseSections
BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
backgroundcandle_cronexmfi_htf.mq5 (19.03 KB) view
cronexmfi.mq5 (7.35 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexMFI indicator cloud.

Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in blue or crimson, the appropriate shadows are painted in light-blue or light-violet.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexMFI.mq5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2379

CronexDeMarker_HTF CronexDeMarker_HTF

The CronexDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexMFI_HTF CronexMFI_HTF

The CronexMFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the CronexRSI indicator.

New_Fractals_Lines New_Fractals_Lines

The indicator displays "squatter" fractals with regard to volumes.