BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3867
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexMFI indicator cloud.
Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in blue or crimson, the appropriate shadows are painted in light-blue or light-violet.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexMFI.mq5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF Indicator
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2379
