CronexDeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3433
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
The CronexDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CronexDeMarker.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. CronexDeMarker_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2368

CronexMFI_HTF CronexMFI_HTF

The CronexMFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexRSI_HTF CronexRSI_HTF

The CronexRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexMFI_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the CronexMFI indicator.

BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexRSI_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the CronexRSI indicator.