CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CronexRSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3365
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
cronexrsi.mq5 (7.35 KB) view
cronexrsi_htf.mq5 (10.99 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The CronexRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CronexRSI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. CronexRSI_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. CronexRSI_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2366

DynamicRS_HTF DynamicRS_HTF

The DynamicRS indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Digital_MACD_HTF Digital_MACD_HTF

The Digital_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexMFI_HTF CronexMFI_HTF

The CronexMFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexDeMarker_HTF CronexDeMarker_HTF

The CronexDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.