CronexMFI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3425
The CronexMFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CronexMFI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. CronexMFI_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2367
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the CronexMFI indicator.