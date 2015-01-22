CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Digital_MACD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
digital_macd.mq5 (19.15 KB) view
digital_macd_htf.mq5 (12.63 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The Digital_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Digital_MACD.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. Digital_MACD_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2363

