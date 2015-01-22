Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Digital_MACD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4376
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Digital_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Digital_MACD.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. Digital_MACD_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2363
DynamicRS_Channel_HTF
The DynamicRS_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_ColorZerolagStochs
The Exp_ColorZerolagStochs EA is based on the signals generated by the ColorZerolagStochs oscillator.
DynamicRS_HTF
The DynamicRS indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.CronexRSI_HTF
The CronexRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.