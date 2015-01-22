CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DynamicRS_Channel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3846
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The DynamicRS_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled DynamicRS_Channel.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. DynamicRS_Channel_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. DynamicRS_Channel_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2360

Exp_ColorZerolagStochs Exp_ColorZerolagStochs

The Exp_ColorZerolagStochs EA is based on the signals generated by the ColorZerolagStochs oscillator.

CronexMFI CronexMFI

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the MFI technical indicator.

Digital_MACD_HTF Digital_MACD_HTF

The Digital_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

DynamicRS_HTF DynamicRS_HTF

The DynamicRS indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.