Exp_ColorZerolagStochs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ColorZerolagStochs EA is based on the signals generated by the ColorZerolagStochs oscillator.
The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagStochs.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit while opening the position. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2353
