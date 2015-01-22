CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DynamicRS_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4578
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The DynamicRS indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled DynamicRS.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. DynamicRS_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. DynamicRS_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2364

Digital_MACD_HTF Digital_MACD_HTF

The Digital_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

DynamicRS_Channel_HTF DynamicRS_Channel_HTF

The DynamicRS_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexRSI_HTF CronexRSI_HTF

The CronexRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexMFI_HTF CronexMFI_HTF

The CronexMFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.