The DynamicRS_C_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the DynamicRS_C indicator with a fixed timeframe.



The color of the histogram bars of the initial indicator is the source of the signal: Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires DynamicRS_C.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator DynamicRS_C_Signal