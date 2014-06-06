CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DynamicRS_C_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5385
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The DynamicRS_C_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the DynamicRS_C indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The color of the histogram bars of the initial indicator is the source of the signal: Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires DynamicRS_C.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator DynamicRS_C_Signal

Figure 1. Indicator DynamicRS_C_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2361

DynamicRS DynamicRS

An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging.

DynamicRS_Channel DynamicRS_Channel

An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging. It is implemented as a channel with a fixed width.

HighsLows_HTF_Signal HighsLows_HTF_Signal

Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by the HighsLowsSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of trend or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

Multi-timeframe SuperTrend in the form of Pivot Multi-timeframe SuperTrend in the form of Pivot

The indicator shows the current levels and direction of the Supertrend indicator on multiple timeframes.