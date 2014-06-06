Join our fan page
DynamicRS_C_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The DynamicRS_C_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the DynamicRS_C indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The color of the histogram bars of the initial indicator is the source of the signal: Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires DynamicRS_C.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. Indicator DynamicRS_C_Signal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2361
