Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Multi-timeframe SuperTrend in the form of Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 20200
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator contains call of the SuperTrend indicator, which is used for drawing Pivot levels that correspond to its direction and current value on different timeframes.
I use it to see the levels of higher timeframes.
Attention! The indicator requires the source original indicator SuperTrend. It should be placed to the folder \MQL5\Indicators.
P.S. User zfs has developed this indicator for me, and I want to thank him. I have modified this indicator and want to share it with the community.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2382
Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by the HighsLowsSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of trend or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.DynamicRS_C_Signal
The indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the DynamicRS_C indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The i-OneThird indicator draws candlesticks that correspond to the bullish and bearish patterns (in the style of Heiken Ashi).i-AMA-Optimum
Adaptive Moving Average by Perry Kaufman for large periods.