Indicators
Indicators

HighsLows_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by the HighsLowsSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of trend or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input parameters of the HighsLowsSignal indicator:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // A financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // An indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation
input uint HowManyCandles=3;                           // The number of candlesticks of a directed price change
  2. The input parameters of the HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- settings of the visual display of the indicator
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Names of the indicator labels
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue;              // Color of the growth symbol
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Color of the fall symbol
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Color of the indicator name
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Size of the signal symbols
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Font size of the indicator name
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Display of the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical shift
  3. Input parameters of the HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alert settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering indication
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of produced alerts
  4. In case several HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file HighsLowsSignal.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal. Sell Signal

Figure 2. Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal. Signal of Continuation of an Uptrend

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2362

