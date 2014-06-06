Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by the HighsLowsSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of trend or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:



Input parameters of the HighsLowsSignal indicator: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint HowManyCandles= 3 ; The input parameters of the HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color Upsymbol_Color= clrDodgerBlue ; input color Dnsymbol_Color= clrMagenta ; input color IndName_Color= clrDarkOrchid ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; Input parameters of the HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ; In case several HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file HighsLowsSignal.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal. Sell Signal

Figure 2. Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal. Signal of Continuation of an Uptrend