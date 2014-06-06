Join our fan page
HighsLows_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by the HighsLowsSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of trend or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input parameters of the HighsLowsSignal indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // A financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // An indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation input uint HowManyCandles=3; // The number of candlesticks of a directed price change
- The input parameters of the HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- settings of the visual display of the indicator input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Names of the indicator labels input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue; // Color of the growth symbol input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta; // Color of the fall symbol input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Color of the indicator name input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Size of the signal symbols input uint Font_Size=10; // Font size of the indicator name input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Display of the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
- Input parameters of the HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- alert settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Option of triggering indication input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of produced alerts
In case several HighsLows_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file HighsLowsSignal.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal. Sell Signal
Figure 2. Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal. Signal of Continuation of an Uptrend
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2362
