CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DynamicRS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5283
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
dynamicrs.mq5 (9.78 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Nick A. Zhilin

An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging.

Figure 1. The DynamicRS indicator

Figure 1. The DynamicRS indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2357

DynamicRS_Channel DynamicRS_Channel

An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging. It is implemented as a channel with a fixed width.

Ticker_AMA Ticker_AMA

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of Kaufman's AMA (Adaptive Moving Average) indicator and the price.

DynamicRS_C_Signal DynamicRS_C_Signal

The indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the DynamicRS_C indicator with a fixed timeframe.

HighsLows_HTF_Signal HighsLows_HTF_Signal

Indicator HighsLows_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by the HighsLowsSignal indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of trend or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.