DynamicRS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5283
Real author:
Nick A. Zhilin
An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging.
Figure 1. The DynamicRS indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2357
