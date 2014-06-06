CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DynamicRS_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5787
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Nick A. Zhilin

An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging. It is implemented as a channel with a fixed width.

The meaning of the indicator is quite clear from its code. Instead of analyzing the period, a fixed channel in both sides of the indicator line has been added. Initially it included period analysis, but experiments have shown that in the indicator values are mainly formed at the channel borders.

Use: first - we need to know the current trend at the older TFs. The most convenient way is to use the indicator on smaller timeframes with a small target. For example, for timeframe M5 the channel of 8 points works well. Enter a trade during correction one point above the main line of the indicator (to Sell) and one point below it (to Buy) with a target about 10 points, or one point beyond the channel. Better work with pending orders because small timeframe is used. Otherwise, you can be late sometimes.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 22.08.2007.

Figure 1. The DynamicRS_Channel indicator

Figure 1. The DynamicRS_Channel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2354

Ticker_AMA Ticker_AMA

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of Kaufman's AMA (Adaptive Moving Average) indicator and the price.

Change Chart and Timeframe Change Chart and Timeframe

Modified scripts to change Charts(next,previous) and Timeframes(higher,lower) of all charts quickly by hotkeys.

DynamicRS DynamicRS

An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging.

DynamicRS_C_Signal DynamicRS_C_Signal

The indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the DynamicRS_C indicator with a fixed timeframe.