CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DynamicRS_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5210
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
dynamicrs_c.mq5 (11.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Nick A. Zhilin

A trend indicator of the series of indicators without averaging.

Yellow color occurs when the trend changes. The growing trend colors the line in purple, and falling trend - in pink.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 12.09.2007.

Figure 1. The DynamicRS_C indicator

Figure 1. The DynamicRS_C indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2329

PChannel_System PChannel_System

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using a channel drawn on extrema for a period.

Linear_Price_Bar Linear_Price_Bar

A candlestick chart, all the Open prices of which are shifted to zero.

MultiHighsLowsSignal MultiHighsLowsSignal

The MultiHighsLowsSignal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven HighsLowsSignal indicators from different timeframes.

BackgroundCandle_StepMA_Stoch_KV1_HTF BackgroundCandle_StepMA_Stoch_KV1_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator.