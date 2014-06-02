Join our fan page
DynamicRS_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Nick A. Zhilin
A trend indicator of the series of indicators without averaging.
Yellow color occurs when the trend changes. The growing trend colors the line in purple, and falling trend - in pink.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 12.09.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2329
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using a channel drawn on extrema for a period.Linear_Price_Bar
A candlestick chart, all the Open prices of which are shifted to zero.
The MultiHighsLowsSignal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven HighsLowsSignal indicators from different timeframes.BackgroundCandle_StepMA_Stoch_KV1_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator.