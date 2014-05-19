CodeBaseSections
Ind-Fractals-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6478
(21)
Real author:

MetaQuotes Software Corp.

The indicator shows fractals of different time periods on one chart.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 14.09.2007.

Fig.1 The Ind-Fractals-1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2301

AsymmetricStochNR_HTF AsymmetricStochNR_HTF

The AsymmetricStochNR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

LOWEST_LOW_VALUE_HTF LOWEST_LOW_VALUE_HTF

The indicator shows the minimum price for the period specified in the input parameters of the indicator, taking into account the timeframe, in which the price was searched for.

StepMA_Stoch_KV1 StepMA_Stoch_KV1

A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a seven-color histogram.

StepMA_Stoch_KV1_HTF StepMA_Stoch_KV1_HTF

The StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.