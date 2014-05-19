Join our fan page
Ind-Fractals-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6478
Real author:
MetaQuotes Software Corp.
The indicator shows fractals of different time periods on one chart.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 14.09.2007.
Fig.1 The Ind-Fractals-1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2301
