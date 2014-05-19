The AsymmetricStochNR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The indicator shows fractals of different time periods on one chart.

The StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with a fixed timeframe.