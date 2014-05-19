CodeBaseSections
StepMA_Stoch_KV1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a seven-color histogram.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 14.09.2007.

Figure 1. The StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2302

Ind-Fractals-1 Ind-Fractals-1

The indicator shows fractals of different time periods on one chart.

AsymmetricStochNR_HTF AsymmetricStochNR_HTF

The AsymmetricStochNR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

StepMA_Stoch_KV1_HTF StepMA_Stoch_KV1_HTF

The StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal

The StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with a fixed timeframe.