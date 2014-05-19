Join our fan page
LOWEST_LOW_VALUE_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4784
The indicator shows the minimum price for the period specified in the input parameters of the indicator, taking into account the timeframe, in which the price was searched for.
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Chart period for the timeseries input string level_name="Price_LOWEST_LOW_VALUE_1"; // Level name input string level_comment="Trigger level"; // A comment to the level input uint level_period=5; // Level search period input uint level_start=0; // The number of the starting bar input color level_color=clrMagenta; // Level color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level_style=STYLE_SOLID; // The style of the trigger level input ENUM_WIDTH level_width=w_3; // The width of the trigger level input bool Deletelevel=true; // Deleting the level
Figure 1. The LOWEST_LOW_VALUE_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2298
