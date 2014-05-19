Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AsymmetricStochNR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4973
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The AsymmetricStochNR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled AsymmetricStochNR.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The AsymmetricStochNR_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2299
The indicator shows the minimum price for the period specified in the input parameters of the indicator, taking into account the timeframe, in which the price was searched for.HIGHEST_HIGH_VALUE_HTF
The indicator shows the maximum price for the period specified in the input parameters of the indicator, taking into account the timeframe, in which the price was searched for.
The indicator shows fractals of different time periods on one chart.StepMA_Stoch_KV1
A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a seven-color histogram.