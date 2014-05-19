CodeBaseSections
AsymmetricStochNR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4973
(15)
asymmetricstochnr.mq5 (12.1 KB) view
asymmetricstochnr_htf.mq5 (14.24 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The AsymmetricStochNR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled AsymmetricStochNR.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The AsymmetricStochNR_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2299

