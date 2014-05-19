The indicator shows fractals of different time periods on one chart.

A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a seven-color histogram.

The StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the StepMA_Stoch_KV1 indicator with a fixed timeframe.

A semaphore signal indicator determining the moments of a directional price change on several bars, the number of bars is specified in the indicator input parameters.