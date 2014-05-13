Join our fan page
iMirror - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The iMirror indicator (analogue of iMirror for MT4) shows a prices mirrored upside down.
When the mouse is on the indicator, its color changes to the chart color, while the chart is dimmed. When you click on the indicator, it remains in the foreground till another click.
The indicator has three parameters:
input color Up=clrGreen; // The color of the bullish candlestick input color Down=clrRed; // The color of the bearish candlestick input color Back=clrMidnightBlue; // Background colorThe indicator has been updated, its code has been optimized.
Fig.1 Chart in the foreground
Fig.2 Chart in the background, the cursor is on the indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2285
