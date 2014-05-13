A trading system that uses the XD-RangeSwitch semaphore, signal indicator.



Trade decisions are made when colored arrow appear, if their direction is the same as the direction of deals or opposite to it.

input Mode Direct=FalshDirect;

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator XD-RangeSwitch.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at EURUSD H4:





Figure 2. Chart of testing results