Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_XD-RangeSwitch - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 31565
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system that uses the XD-RangeSwitch semaphore, signal indicator.
Trade decisions are made when colored arrow appear, if their direction is the same as the direction of deals or opposite to it.
input Mode Direct=FalshDirect; // Trade direction
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.
The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator XD-RangeSwitch.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 at EURUSD H4:
Figure 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2274
Like period Separator each new day will gets its vertical line at starting. With several options how to displayXD-RangeSwitch_HTF
The XD-RangeSwitch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the XD-RangeSwitch indicator.VolatilityPivot
The trend indicator made as NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).