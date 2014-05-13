Join our fan page
Exp_VolatilityPivot - expert for MetaTrader 5
A trading system that uses the VolatilityPivot NRTR indicator.
Trade decisions are made when colored cruciate labels appear, if their direction is the same as the direction of deals.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file VolatilityPivot.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 at XAUUSD H4:
Figure 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2277
