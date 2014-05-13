CodeBaseSections
BackgroundСandle_XD-RangeSwitch_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
32039
(22)
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the XD-RangeSwitch indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in blue or orange, shadows are painted in light blue or yellow.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file XD-RangeSwitch.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The BackgroundСandle_XD-RangeSwitch_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2275

