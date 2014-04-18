CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BackgroundCandle_FisherCGOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4798
(29)
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the FisherCGOscillator indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in emerald green or purple, shadows are painted in ight green or plum.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file FisherCGOscillator.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_FisherCGOscillator_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2225

